African entrepreneurs study nitty-gritty of garment manufacture in Tiruppur

Published - July 24, 2024 08:14 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A team of 14 entrepreneurs from African countries on Wednesday held a discussion with functionaries of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association on making of garments and value-added products from cotton.

The African delegation was keen on value-addition of cotton against the backdrop of export of 98% of the produce by the African countries. They expressed a desire to float an entity akin to TEA in Africa for the purpose.

TEA president K.M. Subramanian detailed the origin of textile industry and the exports from Tiruppur, the funding and human resource requirement, and the infrastructural necessities.

Accompanied by TEA general secretary N. Thirukumaran and joint secretary Kumar Duraisamy, the African entrepreneurs visited garment manufacturing units in Tiruppur.

