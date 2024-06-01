African catfish found in Bodinaickenpatti Lake in Salem removed; rain halts desilting works

Works to desilt the Bodinaickenpatti Lake in Salem city to eliminate the banned African catfish found proliferating in the water body has been interrupted due to rain.

The Bodinaickenpatti Lake, spread over 20.25 acres, covers Old Suramangalam and J.J. Nagar and is an important water source in the locality. During his visit to Salem in 2021, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that the water body would be renovated at a total cost of ₹ 19 crore. A detailed project report was prepared in 2022, and a work order was issued for the work on June 4, 2023. The work was scheduled for completion before June 2024.

However, following rain, water level in the lake increased. On May 28, the local residents found African catfish in the lake. As the news spread, Fisheries Department officials visited the lake, captured 50 kg of African catfish and destroyed them. But, the residents claimed that the fish would thrive in the slit in the lake.

P. Veerakumar, a social activist, said that the Salem Corporation had failed to desilt the lake completely. The African catfish should be removed completely from the lake, as they can grow up to 18 kg to 21 kg and would eat all other varieties of fish in the lake. He urged the Corporation to desilt the lake and eliminate the African catfish before completion of renovation works.

Fisheries Department officials said that they captured the fish using surrounding nets and destroyed them. Investigations were under way to find how the fish found its way to the lake. The department has also requested the Corporation to desilt the lake to remove the fish completely.

Civic body officials in the Suramangalam zone said that due to rain for the past few days in the city, the desilting works were halted. Bleaching powder was added to the lake to kill the African catfish. The lake will be desilted completely soon, the officials said.