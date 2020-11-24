‘Afforest Davis Park with native flora’

The Davis Park near the Collectorate in Udhagamandalam.

UDHAGAMANDALAM

24 November 2020 00:17 IST

The Davis Park in Udhagamandalam town has been in a state of neglect since 2018 due to lack of sponsors for the park’s maintenance.

Local residents said the park was recently spruced up prior to the visit of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. “However, since then, cattle have once again been allowed to enter the park, while people also enter illegally after sunset to consume alcohol,” said R. Anbu, a resident living near the park.

Advertising

Advertising

The park was one of the most easily accessible public parks in the district, said G. Janardhanan, president of the Ooty Public Awareness Association. The park was located just opposite the iconic St. Stephen’s Church, the more than 150-year-old heritage building, as well as the Collectorate premises. “Not only is the park’s lack of maintenance an eyesore, but also a missed opportunity, as it can serve to be a truly unique space where native biodiversity can be exhibited to tourists,” said Mr. Janardhanan.

“The municipality, which is in charge of taking care of the park, can sanction funds that can be used to plant Shola trees as well as other native flora in the park,” he said. “No other park run by the government in the district showcases the beauty and uniqueness of native flora, so this could be a great opportunity to redress that,” added Mr. Janardhanan.

When contacted, the Nilgiris Collector J. Innocent Divya said a private company in the district that had since closed down had been in-charge of maintaining the park. “Now the municipality is maintaining the park,” said the Collector. The municipality and the district administration were open to sponsors helping to fund efforts to maintain the park and for also planting native species there, she added.