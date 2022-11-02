Affiliated colleges irked by Bharathiar University changing B.Com (CA) syllabus: AUT

Bharathiar University has changed its affiliated colleges’ first-semester syllabus for B.Com (Computer Applications) programme less than 20 days before the commencement of the second semester, which has irked several principals, according to the Association of University Teachers (AUT). There are about 80 colleges affiliated with the university for B.Com courses.

The books prescribed for the replaced subjects are authored by the former Vice-Chancellor of the university P. Kaliraj, according to the ‘Syllabus - AFFILIATED COLLEGES, Program Code: 2AC, 2022 – 2023 onwards’ document released on the official Bharathiar University website on November 1.

AUT president P. Thirunavukkarasu said, “we are unaware who approved the changes. All affiliated college principals have sent representations to the university against this. Microsoft Office is an important subject for B.Com (CA) students. But, the university has replaced this with lessons on the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Robotics. How are these useful for commerce students? Moreover, model exams for the current semester are ongoing. The next semester will begin on November 21. The changes could have been implemented in June when admissions commenced or in January or February 2023, after consulting the Board of Studies and Standing Committee on Academic Affairs and Senate.”

The three books recommended by BU that students must follow are authored by Mr. Kaliraj and Professor T. Devi. According to official sources, each book costs from ₹89-110 in the retail market.

“The university intends to boost the sales of former V-C’s book through this, which is not right,” he said.

Registrar in-charge, K. Murugan said the changes may be to cater to the Industry 4.0 developments under the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ initiative of the State government. The decision was made earlier but the implementation was delayed by the committee members, he said.

Bharathiar University V-C Convenor Committee member and Kongunadu Arts and Science College secretary C.A. Vasuki told The Hindu that some principals had spoken to the committee regarding this. She said the panel will convene a meeting soon regarding this, after which the decisions on exams will be taken.