AFAC Commandant assumes office

Air Commodore Rajnish Verma assumes office as the Commandant of Air Force Administrative College (AFAC), Coimbatore on Friday.

He took the charge from Air Commodore S.R. Menon, who assumed charge of AFAC in May 2018 and retired after completing 33 years of service on Friday. Poonam Verma took charge as president of the Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Local), AFAC from Jayashree Menon, a release said.

Air Commodore Verma has held various portfolios in his 31 years of service. Prior to assuming the Command of AFAC, he was serving at Directorate of Air Veterans, Indian Air Force in New Delhi, the release added.