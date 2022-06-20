Aeroplus 2022 from June 24 in Coimbatore

Nehru Group of Institutions will organise Aeroplus 2022 from June 24 to 26.

P. Krishnkumar, CEO and Secretary of NGI, said the expo will be held at Nehru College of Aeronautics and Applied Sciences on Palakkad Main Road, Kuniamuthur.

An exhibition would be held on June 24 from 10.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. The expo would opened to public on June 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The entry is totally free.

