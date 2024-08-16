Aerial bunched cables being installed to prevent elephant deaths due to electrocution in MTR

Following a spate of elephant deaths across the Nilgiris due to elephants accidentally being electrocuted after coming in contact with power lines cutting through reserve forests and the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has begun work on installation of aerial bunched cables along a 12-km stretch within MTR.

Being implemented at ₹5 crore, Tangedco officials said the aerial bunched cables, also known as aerial bundled cables, were overhead power lines used for power transmission, but were tightly bound together with insulating materials, that made it safer for wildlife, particularly elephants.

Top officials from Tangedco told The Hindu the aerial bunched cables were being installed between Thorapalli and Theppakadu within MTR, as part of the first phase of the initiative, with plans to expand the project for power lines across the tiger reserve and reserve forests in the Nilgiris.

“Over the years, a number of elephants have died after accidentally pulling down or coming into contact with power infrastructure in MTR as well as surrounding regions. The aerial bunched cables will prevent such incidents from occurring in the future,” said the official.

Work on the project is already under way, with 324 of the 653 poles already installed within the tiger reserve. Top Forest Department officials also added that they were working with Tangedco in identifying sagging power lines, especially after recent spells of heavy rain in the Nilgiris.

“Our forest staff have been informed of the need to quickly communicate to the Tangedco of any power lines that are at risk of snapping or are too low to the ground and pose a risk to wildlife. We are actively working on ensuring that the number of elephants killed due to accidental electrocutions are brought down,” said an official from the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

