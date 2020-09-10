AEPC welcomes release of RoSCTL benefits

The Central Government has released funds for payment of dues under the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) scheme and it will bring positive sentiments among garment and made-ups exporters, according to A. Sakthivel, chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council.

A release from the Council said that the competitiveness of the industry will improve as the government has said that the scheme will continue till it is merged with the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP). “This scheme has been the backbone of policy support for the industry and will surely restore not just the competitiveness of the industry, but also positive sentiments for achieving higher export targets. This has been the request of our members in the apparel export industry for a long time and who would definitely benefit from this measure,” he said.

Apparel exports, which had been hit hard by several factors such as the lockdowns, global depression in demand, increasing defaults due to bankruptcies and closure and huge increase in logistic and transactional costs needs this support to regain it advantages in the global markets.

The apparel industry saw double digit decline in exports so far this financial year - 91.04 % in April, 66.19 % in May, 34.84 % in June and 22.09 % in July. , The announcement about continuation of the scheme and release of funds is expected to change the export trends, Mr. Sakthivel said.