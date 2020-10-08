AEPC welcomes govt. notifications

The Apparel Export Promotion Council has welcomed announcements that Rebate of State Levies (ROSL) will be issued through scrip mode and that N 95 masks can be exported without any quantity restrictions.

A. Sakthivel, chairman of the Council, said the Ministry of Textiles introduced the ROSL in 2016 and ended in March 2019. There were a lot of pending disbursements under ROSL. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade issued a notification recently that the ROSL would be implemented through scrop mode. Earlier, ROSL was given as cash credit to the exporter accounts directly. Now, it would be issued by Duty Credit Scrips.

Mr. Sakthivel also said that as of now Tiruppur alone was manufacturing three crore pieces of N 95 masks every month apart from two and three ply masks. Following the appeal of the Council, the DGFT had freed export of N95 masks, removing the restrictions. “It is a great opportunity for Tiruppur as well as India to increase the exports in this category also,” he said. While there were challenges in garment exports, exporters had huge opportunities in healthcare needs. With removal of restrictions, they would be able to book orders without any limit, he said.