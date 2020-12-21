AEPC seeks talks with the U.K. on free trade agreement

Coimbatore

21 December 2020 23:36 IST

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has appealed to the Union Government to give priority to talks on free trade agreement (FTA)with the United Kingdom (U.K.) when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits India next month.

The Council chairman, A. Sakthivel, said in a press release that India should give priority to discussions on FTA and ensure that India has duty parity with other countries for apparel imports by the U.K.

India has 9.6 % duty disadvantage in the U.K. for apparel exports compared to countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan and Cambodia.

“The total import of apparels in the U.K. in calendar year 2019 was $24.9 billion. Out of this, imports from Bangladesh was $3.6 billion, while it stood at $1.4 billion for India,” Mr. Sakthivel said.

If it is not possible for the two countries to have FTA, India should look at a comprehensive economic partnership agreement with the U.K.

Though Indian exporters enjoy good ties with the garment buyers in the U.K., they face high competitions due to duty disadvantages arising out of benefits under Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) to 47 Least Developed Countries (LDCs), including Bangladesh, which will continue even beyond Brexit in January 2021.

“If the issue of duty disadvantage in the U.K. is addressed, we are likely to double our exports of apparels to the U.K. in two years time,” Mr. Sakthivel said.