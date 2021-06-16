Coimbatore

AEPC seeks State policy for exports

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has appealed to the State government to formulate a policy exclusively to promote exports.

A. Sakthivel, chairman of the Council, met the Industry Minister Thangam Thennarasu and sought an export policy for the State.

Mr. Sakthivel also urged the government to establish parks in the southern districts of the State for different segments of textiles and clothing, such as man-made fibre apparel manufacturing, sewing, heavy textile machinery, textile accessories, etc. He said these parks can come up under the Central Government’s scheme of Mega Investment Textiles Park (MITRA).

Further, the existing parks and upcoming park projects should have housing and hostel facility for men and women workers, he added.

The Minister had assured that he would consider the suggestions positively and the government would extend its support for the growth of industries and exports in the State, said a press release from the Council.


