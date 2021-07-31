AEPC plea to check yarn price

COIMBATORE

31 July 2021 20:04 IST

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has appealed to the Union Government to check volatility of yarn price that is now affecting the value chain.

This is one of the demands submitted by the the council chairman and president of Federation of Indian Export Organisations A. Sakthivel to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. He also said the government should announce the modus operandi for the recently announced Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (ROSCTL) and extend the interest equalisation scheme till the end of this financial year. The benefits of Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products (RODTEP) should be extended to units in EOU/SEZs.

He said the increasing sea freight charges and container shortage are a matter of concern to exporters and the government should take effective steps to control the prices.

If exporting units buy yarn from the domestic mills it should be considered as fulfilling export obligation of yarn manufacturers.

The Cotton Corporation of India should supply 60 % of its cotton to domestic yarn manufacturers, he said.