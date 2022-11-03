AEPC launches sustainability programme for garment exporting units

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has launched Apparel Industry Sustainability Action to evaluate the existing status of Indian garment industry, encourage wider reach of beneficial measures among MSMEs, hand hold the units with demonstrations and solutions, enhance the brand visibility of sustainable companies on global platform, and brainstorm necessary policy focus.

According to a press release from the Council, Naren Goenka, chairman of AEPC, said at a recent meeting on the project that global garment production is forecasted to increase by 63% by 2030. This will bring with it an ever-growing global concern on the detrimental impact that the fashion industry brings. Further, with growing consumer awareness on sustainability and the gaps in the global markets, there is a need for the Indian Apparel industry to take steps for sustainability.

Sudhir Sekhri, vice chairman of the Council, said that the AEPC has launched the project with the support of the Ministry of Textiles.

AEPC also released a compendium and companies included in the Sustainability Compendium will be showcased on the dedicated sustainability social media platform for wide publicity. There will be sustainability awards too. Award-winning Indian companies will showcase their collections in specially curated “Sustainability Corner” of India Pavilion in 2023 “Pure London, UK” and “Who’s Next” Paris.