AEE arrested on graft charge

March 10, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST

TIRUPPUR The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Tiruppur detachment, on Friday arrested an Assistant Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) on charges of demanding and accepting bribe from an individual for issuance of a valuation report. A private person, who acted as the agent of the PWD official in Tiruppur, was also arrested by the DVAC on Thursday with unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹ 6.48 lakh. According to the DVAC, Gopalakrishnan of Tiruppur district, had registered his property worth ₹ 74 lakh in Joint II sub-registrar office in Tiruppur. The registration document was sent to the office of PWD Assistant Executive Engineer Ramamoorthi in Madurai for the issuance the valuation report. Ramamoorthi had been in charge of evaluation of buildings in over 27 districts, including Tiruppur. Mr. Gopalakrishnan complained to the DVAC that Ramamoorthi’s aide Kumar demanded ₹1 lakh as bribe for processing the application for valuation report. The bribe amount was reduced to ₹ 75,000 as the applicant hesitated. Not willing to pay the bribe, Mr. Gopalakrishnan lodged a complaint with DVAC. The DVAC registered a case and a trap was organised. On Thursday, on the instructions of Ramamoorthi gave marked currencies as bribe to Kumar who received it. The DVAC team caught Kumar in the act and seized unaccounted money to the tune of ₹ 6.48 lakh from his car. The DVAC team arrested Ramamoorthi from Paravai in Madurai on Friday.