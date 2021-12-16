AE gets four years in jail for graft

The Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act cases in Coimbatore on Thursday sentenced an assistant engineer attached to the Water Resources Organisation (WRO) of the Public Works Department to undergo four years of imprisonment for demanding and accepting bribe.

Special Judge M. Ramadhas awarded the punishment to assistant engineer M. Ramesh.

A release issued by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) said that Ramesh, assistant engineer, WRO, Sulthanpet, was booked in 2011 for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 for recommending the application of constructing a culvert over Chintilappu branch canal of the Parambikulam Aliyar Project and also for installing pipeline on the outskirts of the canal for a private person.

The court awarded four years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000 to Ramesh for offence under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and three years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000 for offence under Section 13 (2) read with 13 (1) (d) of the Act. The sentences will run concurrently.