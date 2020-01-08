Advocates, SIO condemn JNU violence

A section of advocates practising in the combined court complex here staged a demonstration on Tuesday condemning the attack on students and violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi.

The advocates also condemned the case registered against JNU students’ union leader Aishe Gosh, who was injured in the attack, and other students.

They raised slogans against the Delhi Police, accusing them of protecting the masked goons who attacked the students.

They also wanted the BJP-led Centre to withdraw Citizenship (Amendment) Act and stop proceedings for National Population Register and National Register of Citizens.

Condemning the JNU violence, Students Islamic Organization (SIO) staged a protest at Athupalam on Monday evening. SIO wanted authorities to take immediate punitive action against those involved in the violence.

Moulavi Mohammed Haneefa Manbaee, State president of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, addressed the protesters, largely students from various institutions in Coimbatore.