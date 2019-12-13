Advocates seek fair probe into wall collapse

A group of advocates on Thursday submitted a petition to Coimbatore District and Principal Sessions Judge R. Sakthivel demanding a fair investigation into the wall collapse near Mettupalayam that claimed the lives of 17 people on December 2.

The petition submitted by advocates Sakthivel, Jothikumar, Arthur Kumar, Ramesh, Sathiyabalan and Ajurnan wanted the District Judge to direct the Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore Rural, to book the man who erected the wall under provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The advocates alleged that they approached the District Judge as the SP and Coimbatore District Collector did not take action on similar petitions submitted earlier.

The petition said that textile shop owner S. Sivasubramaniam erected the compound wall at a height of 22 feet on the side where Dalits live, with an intention to alienate them.. Other sides of the compound wall were only around eight feet in height. It said that waste water from the house of the businessman was drained to the sides of the 22 feet wall which would have weakened its stability.

The petitioners condemned the police who arrested 25 persons who staged a protest following the wall collapse. They alleged that the Coimbatore and Erode SPs, who were in charge of the law and order management oppressed the protesters who sought justice for the Dalits by arresting them. They also wanted action against Mettupalayam sub-inspector Tilak, accusing him of having assaulted a Dalit man in custody.

Protest staged

Family members and relatives of a man, who died of an accidental fall from a construction site staged a protest in front of the mortuary of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Thursday seeking action against the building contractor.

The police said that Selvam (38), a native of Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar, was injured following a fall from a construction site and admitted to CMCH. He died without responding to treatment late on Wednesday. They withdrew the protest after the police held talks with them.