Advocate demands removal of EVMs on school premises in Erode

June 19, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST

Urging the district administration to remove the old electronic voting machines (EVMs) stored at the meeting hall on the premises of Kamarajar Government Higher Secondary School at Karungalpalayam, an advocate staged a sit-in-protest at the Collectorate here on Monday.

P.T. Loganathan of Sampath Nagar said that the Corporation had dumped the EVMs in the meeting hall that were meant for the school students. He said that despite many representations to the civic body, no action was taken so far. He claimed that the civic body had given assurance in the court that the EVMs would be removed by June 16. “But, the EVMs were not removed and the Corporation had violated the court order,” he claimed. He said that the hall is meant for students and the school and occupying it for a long period causes inconvenience to all. A policeman pacified him and he later submitted a petition to the district administration.

