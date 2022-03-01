Advocate booked for sexual harassment

Police have registered a case against an advocate on charges of subjecting a woman client to sexual harassment and stalking.

The police said that C. Vijayakumar, who is the president of the Kongu Tamilar Peravai, was booked based on a complaint lodged by a 31-year-old woman from Coimbatore district.

According to the police, the woman had approached Vijayakumar, who has his office at Ram Nagar in the city, to initiate legal proceedings against her husband for alleged cheating.

As per her complaint, the lawyer made sexual advances towards her and stalked her between the second week of October 2021 and February 9, 2022. The woman told the police that the lawyer also collected ₹40,000 from her as fees for legal assistance.

The All Women Police Station, Coimbatore central, registered a case against Vijayakumar on Monday for offences under Sections 354 (A) (1) (i) (ii) (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures or a demand or request for sexual favours), 354 (D) (1) (i) (follows a woman and contacts, or attempts to contact such woman to foster personal interaction repeatedly despite a clear indication of disinterest by such woman), 294 (b) (uttering obscene words) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (penalty for harassment of women) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

Housemaid booked for theft

The Ramanathapuram police on Monday registered a case against a woman on charge of stealing 55 sovereigns of jewellery from a house.

The accused has been identified as Vinitha, a native of Salem district who had been working as housemaid for M.S. Rajasekar of Dr. Munusamy Nagar Extension at Ramanathapuram. The police said that Mr. Rajasekar and his family members were off to Devakottai from January 23 to 26. The family members came to know that 55 sovereigns of jewellery, including a diamond ring, were missing when they opened the bureau on Monday while getting ready to go for a function. The police said that Mr. Rajasekar suspects Vinitha’s involvement in the disappearance of the jewellery. He told the police that Vinitha had stopped working for the family a month ago and her mobile phone had been switched off since then. The police were on the lookout for the woman.

Moving car catches fire

A moving car caught fire near Royal Theatre on Big Bazaar Street in the city on Tuesday afternoon. The police said that four persons who were in the car, including the driver, managed to get out after noticing smoke emitting from the front portion. According to the police, the car belonged to a taxi operator based at Erode and the accident occurred when he was taking three persons to Isha Yoga Foundation for the Shivaratri celebrations. The fire was extinguished by shopkeepers and fire brigades.