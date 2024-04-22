Advisories issued to pilgrims trekking Vellingiri hills on Chithra Pournami

April 22, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Forest Department has issued advisories to pilgrims who trek Vellingiri hills near Coimbatore on the occasion of Chithra Pounami.

According to the Department, pilgrims are allowed to trek through the designated trekking routes and not use other paths.

They should not carry plastic materials such as single-use plastic bags and plastic wrappers. Pilgrims are allowed to take drinking water bottles to the hills after paying a refundable fee of ₹20 per bottle.

Inflammable materials, cigarettes, beedi, lighters and matches should not be carried to the hills.

At the sixth hill, pilgrims should not discard used clothes after taking a bath in the Andisunai stream. It is an offence under provisions of the Tamil Nadu Forest Act, 1882, said the Department. People who trek the hills have been instructed not to feed wild animals or disturb them.

The Department has also appealed to the pilgrims to be cautious while trekking the hills as seven persons died of various health conditions in the ongoing pilgrimage season.

According to the Department, people who have undergone intensive care treatment for COVID-19, and those with heart ailments, high blood pressure, breathing problems, obesity and diabetes are advised to undergo a medical check to ensure they are fit, before embarking on the trek.

It has appealed to the pilgrims to trek the hills in groups and not as single individuals. Bringing pilgrims, who develop health complications or die during the trek, downhill is a strenuous task as they need to be carried using bamboo stretchers through tough terrains.

