Advertisement boards disrupting vehicle movements removed

Erode

17 February 2021 21:55 IST

Advertisement boards that were placed on KNK Road by shopkeepers disrupting vehicle movements were removed by traffic personnel here on Wednesday.

A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Uthayakumar inspected the road and found name boards and advertisement materials placed on the road disrupting vehicle movement. Hence, personnel removed the boards and warned shopkeepers not to encroach the road. Officials said that encroachments in all the major roads in the city will be removed everyday and asked commercial establishments and shopkeepers not to disrupt vehicle movement. They also said that indiscriminate parking of vehicles outside establishments is a major cause of concern and asked the establishments to regulate vehicle parking.

