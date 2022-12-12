Adventure sports facility to be set up near Ooty Lake

December 12, 2022 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM 

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan and Forest Minister K. Ramachandran laying the foundation for adventure tourism at the boat house in Udhagamandalam on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

An adventure sports and games centre is to be set up at the Ooty Lake and Boat House, with the foundation being laid by Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan on Monday.

Mr. Mathiventhan told reporters, the Nilgiris was attracting tourists from across the world. To cater to tourists interested in adventure games, a specialised facility with a tourist zip line, canopy tour, zip cycle, giant swing, roller coaster zip line, bunjee jumping, rocket ejector, suspension bridge and human gyro would be set up. Mr. Mathiventhan said the centre would be set up at ₹4 crore to ₹5 crore and added that work would be completed within seven months.

The Minister said adventure games were also being set up in three other tourist destinations across the State with the partnership of private companies. He said the Tourism Department expected to attract both domestic and international tourists.

Forest Minister K. Ramachandran, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation Sandeep Nandhuri and the Nilgiris Collector S.P. Amrith were present.

