Coimbatore

03 May 2021 05:06 IST

A private hospital here recently unveiled a machine to help diagnose liver ailments in a non-invasive manner.

According to a release, 'Fibroscan 430 Mini Plus' could measure the stiffness and fat content of the liver through a non-invasive assessment and was launched at V.G.M. Gastro Centre recently to mark World Liver Day.

