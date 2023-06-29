ADVERTISEMENT

Advance reservation begins for special trains between Tirunelveli and Mettupalayam

June 29, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

: The Southern Railway on Thursday began accepting reservations for the weekly special trains on Sundays between Tirunelveli and Mettupalayam it will operate to clear the extra rush of passengers from July to September.

Thirteen services will be operated by train (no. 06030) from Tirunelveli on July 2, 9, 16, and 23; August 6, 13, 20 and 27, and September 3, 10, 17, and 24.

In the return direction, the train (no. 06029) will depart on the following day from Mettupalayam for the 13 services.

In both directions, the special fare trains will have stoppages at Cheranmahadevi, Ambasamudram, Kilakadayam, Pavoorchathiram, Tenkasi, Kadayanallur, Sankarrankovil, Rajapalayam, Srivilliputhur, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Oddanchathiram, Palani, Udumalpet, Pollachi, Podanur and Coimbatore, the press release said.

Coach composition: one AC two-tier coach, two AC three-tier coaches, seven sleeper class coaches, three general second class coaches, one second class coach (Divyangjan friendly), and one luggage-cum-brake van.

