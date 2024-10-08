Advance booking for visiting prisoners gets good response in Salem

The advance booking system for visiting prisoners at Salem Central Prison has received a positive response, according to prison officials.

Previously, relatives visiting inmates had to wait for extended periods outside the prison due to various formalities and checks. In the interview hall, both prisoners and visitors had to speak loudly to communicate over a partition wall, creating a noisy environment. To address these issues and reduce waiting times, the prison department introduced a booking system.

The system, implemented in Salem Central Prison on Monday, allows relatives and friends of inmates to book a time slot by calling the prison at 0427-2900049 or 2400639 the day before their visit. Visitors must arrive 45 minutes prior to their scheduled slot, where a token officer verifies the booking details and uploads the visitor’s name, address, mobile number, and photo into the e-prison visitor management software. Visitors’ belongings, including mobile phones, are stored in safety lockers provided by the prison, and any food items or fruits brought for the prisoners are screened using an X-ray machine.

According to G. Vinoth, Superintendent (in-charge) of Salem Central Prison, the interview hall’s partition wall is now covered with glass, and 20 intercom sets have been installed to facilitate communication. Up to three visitors are allowed to see a prisoner twice a week, with ten available time slots between 9 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. Each visit lasts 30 minutes. Two staff members are designated to manage phone bookings. Visits can be scheduled on all working days except Saturdays, Sundays, and government holidays.

In the first two days, 128 people booked appointments, and 213 visitors were recorded, Mr. Vinoth added.

