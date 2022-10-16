Adulterated honey seized in Udhagamandalam

The district administration appealed to residents to not purchase honey from these sellers

The Hindu Bureau UDHAGAMANDALAM
October 16, 2022 13:24 IST

Around 30 litres of adulterated honey was seized and destroyed from three persons by the district food safety department on Saturday.

The inspection was conducted by designated food officer, Suresh, and food safety officer Nandhakumar, from Burliyar to Needle Rock View Point near Gudalur. The inspections were conducted based on the instructions of district collector, S.P. Amrith.

In a statement, the district administration stated that the sellers of the adulterated honey were selling the produce to tourists, claiming that it was pure honey gathered from the forests. However, during an investigation carried out by the food safety department, it was learnt that the honey was adulterated with store-bought honey, mixed with honey that was gathered in private honey-producing units and sold packaged in plastic bottles.

The honey also contained insects and maggots that could be injurious to the health of people that consume it, officials said. Despite warnings, the sellers, from Coimbatore and surrounding districts had continued selling the honey by the side of major highways in the Nilgiris on motorcycles.

The district administration appealed to residents to not purchase honey from these sellers, and called on the public to pass on any information of such sellers via phone to the food safety department, which can be reached at 8667534718.

