Coimbatore

Adulterated ghee seized

more-in

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) officials seized 100 kg of adulterated ghee, made of palm oil and vanaspati, here on Tuesday.

FSSAI’s designated officer K. Tamilselvan said Tuesday’s raid found eight persons producing adulterated ghee on Mariamman Kovil Street, Vinayagar Kovil Street and Ammainaikar Street on Sundakamuthur Road at Kuniyamuthur.

Adulterated ghee in bottles was being sold even in places like Uzhavar Santhai, and fruit and vegetable markets, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2020 12:44:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/adulterated-ghee-seized/article30737728.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY