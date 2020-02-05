Adulterated ghee seized

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) officials seized 100 kg of adulterated ghee, made of palm oil and vanaspati, here on Tuesday.

FSSAI’s designated officer K. Tamilselvan said Tuesday’s raid found eight persons producing adulterated ghee on Mariamman Kovil Street, Vinayagar Kovil Street and Ammainaikar Street on Sundakamuthur Road at Kuniyamuthur.

Adulterated ghee in bottles was being sold even in places like Uzhavar Santhai, and fruit and vegetable markets, he said.