Adult male elephant found dead in Coimbatore; infighting suspected to the cause of death

December 29, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

An adult male elephant was found dead on Friday by a team of Coimbatore Forest Division in Marudamalai beat of Thadagam Section in Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

The carcass of the elephant, believed to be aged about 30, was found in a plain terrain adjoining Boluvampatty Block - III, behind Anna University Regional Campus.

A team consisting of Forest Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Anamalai Tiger Reserve, and other veterinary doctors, representatives of non-government organisations, the Coimbatore Forest Range Officer, and forest personnel examined the area, an occasional foraging ground for elephant during this season, and ruled out power fences in one km of surroundings.

There were no habitations nearby and there was no sign of unnatural death. Later, on observation of the carcass, dents and scratch marks were found on the body, and there was a small puncture wound on the right side on the tusk emerging point with blood discharge.

The injury marks, in preliminary investigation, indicated infight, and the secretion from musth gland was suggestive of aggressive behaviour in this stage, a press release said.

Autopsy of the carcass was conducted on the spot, and internal haemorrhage and severe congestion on visceral organs were detected. Fracture was noticed on the left tusk of the animal.

The findings implied that the animal had been in severe stress and exhaustion, leading to primary shock and death. The biological samples were collected for laboratory analysis.

