Adult literacy: NILP to train over 20,900 people by December end

December 13, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Over 20,900 people in the district above 15 years of age are to be trained by volunteers under Samagra Shiksha’s New India Literacy Programme (NILP) by the end of December, according to School Education Department officials here on Tuesday.

District co-ordinator P. Karuppusamy said, as per the 2011 census, 20,995 people over 15 years of age would be taught Tamil and Mathematics and would be trained with basic skills such as filling forms at the government and bank offices, road safety, cyber safety and women rights and protection laws.

The programme was expected to educate six transpersons, 6,927 men and 14,062 women as per Department data. Further, these also included migrant workers, who would be instructed on form filling and taught Maths for six months, Mr. Karuppusamy said.

A new survey would be undertaken to find the current numbers after the State issued orders, he said.

He said 45 Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTEs) were trained by five experts, including State Assistant Project Officer Senthil Kumar and District APO A. Elamurugan, on Tuesday at the CCMA Government Girls Higher Secondary School, one of the centres. The BRTEs would teach volunteers on December 15 and 16 and student training would begin soon after, he added.

“Anyone who passed Class X can be a volunteer including NGOs, students and professionals For example, a student can teach his parents or grandparents under this after he/she is trained by BRTEs. We will set up 1,265 centres in 15 blocks of the district, each with a minimum of one volunteer. They will not get any payment, as of now”

Similar to the Education Management Information System, volunteers must enter student attendance daily on the NILP portal, Mr Karuppusamy said.