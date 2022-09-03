Ads on train coaches launched in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 03, 2022 18:31 IST

Managing Director of VCare Dr. Caroline Prabha Reddy inaugurating the branding of trains at the Coimbatore Railway Junction on Sunday, said the company is working with the Railways to promote and maintain the trains.

Several companies were allowed to advertise through platform televisions and boards in stations of the Southern Railway. Now, they can carry ads on the train engine, train coaches, and interior and exterior of the coaches, according to the department. "We have designed our advertisements on the exteriors of the trains," Dr. Reddy said.

Salem Division Senior Regional Commercial Manager Southern Railway E. Harikrishnan, VCare CEO Mukundan Sathyanarayanan, Coimbatore Station Manager R. Senthil Kumar, Station Director Rakesh Kumar Meena and others attended the function.

