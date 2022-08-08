Coimbatore

Adopt newer technologies for cancer detection, treatment: Mylswamy Annadurai

Former director of ISRO Satellite Centre Mylswamy Annadurai (second right) at the Robotic Cancer Surgery Centre of Gem Hospital, Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Staff Reporter COIMBATORE August 08, 2022 20:02 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 20:02 IST

Technological advancements need to be adopted in the medical field for detection and treatment of cancer, said Mylswamy Annadurai, former director of ISRO Satellite Centre, here on August 6.

Treatment procedures driven by technologies must be affordable for cancer patients, said Mr. Annadurai after inaugurating the robotic cancer surgery centre at Gem Hospital, Coimbatore.

He pointed out that cancer cases were increasing every year and nearly 20 lakh people died of cancer in the country in the last three years. To bring down deaths due to cancer, help care and treatment must reach all patients including those living in rural areas, he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Appreciating the hospital management for launching the robotic surgery centre, Mr. Annadurai stressed that the facility should reach the public in early detection of cancer and treatment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to him, the space sector was witnessing a boom in the last three years and many satellites were launched even when the world reeled under the COVID-19 pandemic.

C. Palanivelu, chairman of GEM Hospital, and senior doctors were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...