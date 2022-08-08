Adopt newer technologies for cancer detection, treatment: Mylswamy Annadurai

Former director of ISRO Satellite Centre Mylswamy Annadurai (second right) at the Robotic Cancer Surgery Centre of Gem Hospital, Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Technological advancements need to be adopted in the medical field for detection and treatment of cancer, said Mylswamy Annadurai, former director of ISRO Satellite Centre, here on August 6.

Treatment procedures driven by technologies must be affordable for cancer patients, said Mr. Annadurai after inaugurating the robotic cancer surgery centre at Gem Hospital, Coimbatore.

He pointed out that cancer cases were increasing every year and nearly 20 lakh people died of cancer in the country in the last three years. To bring down deaths due to cancer, help care and treatment must reach all patients including those living in rural areas, he said.

Appreciating the hospital management for launching the robotic surgery centre, Mr. Annadurai stressed that the facility should reach the public in early detection of cancer and treatment.

According to him, the space sector was witnessing a boom in the last three years and many satellites were launched even when the world reeled under the COVID-19 pandemic.

C. Palanivelu, chairman of GEM Hospital, and senior doctors were present.