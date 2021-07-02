Admissions open under Right to Education Act

KRISHNAGIRI

02 July 2021 22:45 IST

Admissions are open for children from discriminated and economically backward categories under the Right to Education Act, in non-minority private self-financed schools here.

According to a School Education Department release in Krishnagiri, non-minority, self-financed private schools are mandated to allocate 25% of seats for children from discriminated groups and economically backward classes under the Right to Education Act.

Applications are open from July 5 to August 3.

In Krishnagiri, admissions are open in matriculation and primary nursery schools that have vacancies under the RTE for the current academic year.

Details of schools with vacancies for the current academic year are available on rte.tnschools.gov.in.

Under Section 12(1) C of the Tamil Nadu Right of Children for Free and Compulsory Education Act, and under the rules formulated thereby, admissions under the Act to a private school shall be claimed, if the child lived within one km from the school, where the admission is sought after.

Further, applications may also be submitted directly at the Chief Education Officer’s office, and the Block Education offices in Krishnagiri, Thally, Mathur, Uthangarai, Vepanapalli, Hosur, Kaveripattinam, Kelamangalam, Shoolagiri, and Bargur and also at the office of SSA, Government Boys Higher Secondary School campus.

Documents such as the birth certificate, Aadhaar card (child and parent), residence certificate, and passport size photograph of the child are necessary for application.

The categories of persons eligible for admissions under the Act include those belonging to BC/MBC/DNC/BCM/SC/ST communities; HIV-infected children, and children of HIV infected persons, wards of transgenders, orphans; children of sanitation workers and wards of differently-abled parents. Besides, those with annual family income of less than ₹2 lakh are also eligible to seek admissions under the Act.