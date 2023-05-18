ADVERTISEMENT

Admissions open to music school in Krishnagiri

May 18, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Applications are invited for admissions to the Music School here.

The school is offering three-year programme in vocals, Nadaswaram, Tavil, Mridangam, Bharatanatyam, violin and mrindangam. The course is free of cost except for an annual special fee of ₹350. Students are also provided a stipend of ₹400 per month.

The eligibility for admissions is 18 to 25 years of age.

Students seeking admission may contact the school in Thirumalai Nagar in Ramapuram in Krishnagiri or over phone on 04343-234001; 9443785837.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US