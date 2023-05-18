Admissions open to music school in Krishnagiri

May 18, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Applications are invited for admissions to the Music School here.

The school is offering three-year programme in vocals, Nadaswaram, Tavil, Mridangam, Bharatanatyam, violin and mrindangam. The course is free of cost except for an annual special fee of ₹350. Students are also provided a stipend of ₹400 per month.

The eligibility for admissions is 18 to 25 years of age.

Students seeking admission may contact the school in Thirumalai Nagar in Ramapuram in Krishnagiri or over phone on 04343-234001; 9443785837.