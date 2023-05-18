HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Admissions open to music school in Krishnagiri

May 18, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Applications are invited for admissions to the Music School here.

The school is offering three-year programme in vocals, Nadaswaram, Tavil, Mridangam, Bharatanatyam, violin and mrindangam. The course is free of cost except for an annual special fee of ₹350. Students are also provided a stipend of ₹400 per month.

The eligibility for admissions is 18 to 25 years of age.

Students seeking admission may contact the school in Thirumalai Nagar in Ramapuram in Krishnagiri or over phone on 04343-234001; 9443785837.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.