ADVERTISEMENT

Admissions open to Govt. Music School in Krishnagiri

June 17, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

 Admissions are open to the Government Music School here for the academic year 2023-24. The music school offers 3-year courses in Vocals, Nadaswaram, Tavil, Thevaram, Bharatanatyam, Violin, and Mrindangam and admits students between 18 and 25 years of age.

Upon completion, the State Examination Directorate shall conduct an exam and a certificate of completion shall be given to the students. The course entails a nominal fee of ₹350 annually. The students will be given a monthly stipend of ₹450, and free bus pass.

Interested students may contact the principal, Government Music School, Opposite District Collectorate, Tirumalai Nagar, Ramapuram, Krishnagiri- 635 115. For details, contact 04343-234004; 9443785837.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US