Admissions open to Govt. Music School in Krishnagiri

June 17, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Admissions are open to the Government Music School here for the academic year 2023-24. The music school offers 3-year courses in Vocals, Nadaswaram, Tavil, Thevaram, Bharatanatyam, Violin, and Mrindangam and admits students between 18 and 25 years of age.

Upon completion, the State Examination Directorate shall conduct an exam and a certificate of completion shall be given to the students. The course entails a nominal fee of ₹350 annually. The students will be given a monthly stipend of ₹450, and free bus pass.

Interested students may contact the principal, Government Music School, Opposite District Collectorate, Tirumalai Nagar, Ramapuram, Krishnagiri- 635 115. For details, contact 04343-234004; 9443785837.