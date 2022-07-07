Admissions open for school for the hearing-impaired in Ooty

Admissions to the government high school for the hearing-impaired here are open.

In a release, the district administration said the school, with a maximum capacity of 110 students, had been functioning for the last 42 years. It would accept applications from students from kindergarten to Class X, both boys and girls, suffering from hearing impairments. The district administration said free hostel facilities, food, education and also uniforms would be provided to them.

Students would be taught lessons using sign language and also through lip-reading, with smart classrooms being designed specifically for them to easily learn their lessons, the release added. The Department of Welfare of Differently-abled persons would offer ₹1,000 to ₹4,000 as stipend to students. Guardians of the students could contact the school, located along Garden Road in Udhagamandalam, via telephone at 0423-2440725, 0423-2450700 and 9865847536. The Collector appealed to parents and guardians of children with hearing impairments to admit their children to the school.