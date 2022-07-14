Admissions open for courses offered by Government Music College, Coimbatore

Admissions to join the courses offered by the Government Music College, under the Department of Arts and Culture, are open, a release from Collector G.S Sameeran said on Thursday.

To join the three-year degree course in vocal, veena, violin and Bharatanatyam, the applicants must be 12-22 years of age and have completed Class XII. The course fee is ₹1,480 a year.

For diploma course in vocal, veena, violin, Bharatanatyam, nadaswaram and thavil, the applicant must have completed Class 10 and be of 16-21 years of age, the statement said. The fees for diploma course is ₹750 a year.

For the one-year music teacher training course, applicants must be a B.A graduate or an Isai Kalaimani awardee.

For the two-year evening college courses, candidates need to have done Class 10 and be 16-21 year age group. The fee is ₹500 a year.

Those interested can apply at www.artandculture.tn.gov.in and for further information, contact 0422-2611196.