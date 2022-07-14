Coimbatore

Admissions open for courses offered by Government Music College, Coimbatore

Admissions to join the courses offered by the Government Music College, under the Department of Arts and Culture, are open, a release from Collector G.S Sameeran said on Thursday.

To join the three-year degree course in vocal, veena, violin and Bharatanatyam, the applicants must be 12-22 years of age and have completed Class XII. The course fee is ₹1,480 a year.

For diploma course in vocal, veena, violin, Bharatanatyam, nadaswaram and thavil, the applicant must have completed Class 10 and be of 16-21 years of age, the statement said. The fees for diploma course is ₹750 a year.

For the one-year music teacher training course, applicants must be a B.A graduate or an Isai Kalaimani awardee.

For the two-year evening college courses, candidates need to have done Class 10 and be 16-21 year age group. The fee is ₹500 a year.

Those interested can apply at www.artandculture.tn.gov.in and for further information, contact 0422-2611196.


