Admissions, book distribution begin in schools

28 June 2021 23:32 IST

The government and government-aided schools in the districts began admissions and distribution of textbooks following the State’s government’s announcement on COVID-19 lockdown relaxations.

In Coimbatore, Collector G.S. Sameeran inaugurated the distribution of textbooks to students of CCMA Government Girls Higher Secondary Schools at the Collectorate. Chief Educational Officer (CEO) M. Ramakrishnan was present during the event, a release said.

A total of 2,35,618 students – 1,22,797 girls and 1,12,821 boys – will receive the textbooks in the district. These students are studying in the 1,386 government and aided schools comprising 872 primary schools, 255 middle schools, 105 high schools and 154 higher secondary schools, according to the release.

“The schools have been instructed to inform the students in advance through phone calls,”the CEO he said.

In Erode, CEO R. Murugan visited the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Panneerselvam Park and inspected the admission process. He also distributed free text books to Plus-Two students.

“Students were given clear instruction that they should wear mask and ensure personal distancing on the premises and to avoid crowding in the schools that have more strength, students of each class will be asked to visit the school to receive their text books,” officials said . Online classes will continue besides lessons being telecast on Kalvi TV, they added.

In Namakkal, Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan reviewed the progress of distribution of textbooks to students at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School.

According to officials, admissions began at 1,011 government schools in the district, including 694 municipality, panchayat union primary schools, 67 high schools and 94 higher secondary schools. Admissions also began at 80 aided schools here. CEO P.Ayyanan said schools have been advised to follow all COVID-19 protocols.

In Salem, CEO T. Ganesh Moorthy said admission process began at 2,400 government and private schools in the district. Private schools have been told to collect fees as per State government guidelines, he said.