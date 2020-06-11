Admissions, book distribution banned in private schools

District Collector K. Rajamani said that admission process along with distribution of books and uniforms by private schools are banned until further notice.

He was chairing a meeting at the district Collectorate, with officials from the Department of School Education on Thursday, to monitor private schools that demand fees from parents.

Parents and students are not allowed to gather at any school for whatever reason in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Mr. Rajamani said according to a press release.

Despite the directions issued by the district administration, complaints of private schools demanding fees keep surfacing, he said. This would be regarded as a violation of the State government’s orders and guidelines, for which strict action would be initiated against the respective private schools, the Collector warned.

One of the DEOs, who attended the meeting, told The Hindu that the Collector instructed all the DEOs and Block Educational Officers (BEOs) to direct the Revenue Department officials to seal private schools violating these directions and initiate the process to de-recognise those schools. The DEOs and BEOs will be held fully responsible for all the violations occurring in their respective regions henceforth, the officer said. While the DEOs would monitor the Matriculation and CBSE schools, the BEOs would monitor the nursery, primary and government-aided schools in their regions.

Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer P. Usha, District Educational Officers of Coimbatore, Perur, S.S. Kulam and Pollachi educational districts and District Revenue Officer Ramadurai Murugan were among the officials who participated in the meeting.