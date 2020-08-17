Admissions begin at schools amid safety norms

Students were admitted to classes I, VI and IX and were provided with text and notebooks

Amid COVID-19, admissions began at government and private schools to classes I, VI and IX in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem and Krishnagiri districts on Monday.

In Coimbatore, the admissions began at 777 primary schools, 235 middle schools, 85 high schools, 108 higher secondary schools, 186 government-aided schools and 84 Corporation schools. A total of 296 private schools also began admissions in the district, according to sources in the Department of School Education.

All schools were directed to ensure COVID-19 precautionary measures. Upon completion of the admission process, the students were provided with textbooks and notebooks. Transfer certificates and Class X provisional marksheets were also issued in all schools.

Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer P. Usha said that arrangements were made at the entrances of all schools to ensure that the students and parents wear masks and to provide hand sanitisers. Separate rooms for admissions and provision of books were arranged in all schools, she said. Only 20 students along with their parents were allowed in one hour to prevent overcrowding. “The admission process is likely to be completed in two to three days and those left out might visit the schools in the next two days,” Ms. Usha told The Hindu.

If any student is unable to visit the school in person, their parents might visit the school to complete the admission process. Even if the parents are unable to visit the school, they shall call the respective headmasters of the schools and the admission process will be completed online via Education Management Information System (EMIS) portal, the CEO said.

In Tiruppur, CEO R. Ramesh told reporters that the admission process began as per the standard operating procedures issued by the State government.

In Erode,

officials at the School Education Department said that admission was good in most of the schools. They added that Plus One students can get their provisional mark sheets till August 21 and admissions for them will commence from August 24.

In Salem, speaking to reporters after releasing water through Mettur dam’s east and west canal School Education Minister K. A. Sengottaiyan said, “schools admissions have begun today (Monday) and there are opportunities for students to transfer to other schools as well. Admissions to Class 11 would begin from August 24 and students could study their preferred stream at preferred school.”

Chief Education Officer T. Ganesh Moorthy said, “schools have been advised to form separate teams for admissions and to issue transfer certificates. Teachers have been advised to provide students with time schedule of Kalvi channel and acquaint them with using QR code printed in books.”

Mr. Ganesh Moorthy said that in some schools, to avoid crowd, they have issued tokens and mentioned particular days for admission for certain classes.