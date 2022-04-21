‘Admission under RTE Act must favour poor students’

Following the commencement of admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act in the State, coordinator of Coimbatore-based Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam V. Eswaran has urged the State government to ensure that these admissions favour students from economically weaker sections.

In a statement addressed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, he said an internal reservation must be introduced within the 25% of the seats allotted per school under the RTE Act to ensure that only students from economically weaker sections were given admissions, as the Act was introduced to help those students who were unable to pay the fees.

Students must be allowed to apply under the RTE Act to schools located within three km of their residence instead of only one km as many private schools were located in remote places, Mr. Eswaran said. The State government must also investigate complaints pertaining to private schools demanding fees for these RTE Act quota seats and take appropriate action, he urged. The Department of School Education must also include CBSE and ICSE schools under the list of schools for admission under the RTE Act, he said in the statement.