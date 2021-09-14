Admission to B.Sc. Sericulture to continue: TNAU

14 September 2021 23:37 IST

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University will continue admitting students to the B.Sc. Sericulture course conducted at the Forest College and Research Institute in Mettupalayam.

A release from the University said following students’ protest and talks held between them and the Vice-Chancellor and District Collector, it had decided to continue admitting students.

Earlier, the University had decided to suspend admission for two years to shift the course to a place that was suitable for mulberry cultivation and silkworm growth.

Now, it had decided to rescind the decision, the release added.