Administration warns of action against violations

With the extension of the lockdown and the continuance of the restrictions, the district administration has warned of action against violators.

The existing system of sale of vegetables and fruits through vehicles shall continue, and grocers may contact the local bodies for permissions to sell groceries in vehicles in their neighbourhood. These sales shall be permitted between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

In addition, starting from June 1, ration kits with 13 items as announced by the government shall be distributed through the fair price shops run by the cooperative societies, and the Civil Supplies Corporation, and in all part-time shops.

According to the administration, the existing permissions for essential commodities, continuous processing industries and manufacturing industries shall continue subject to the adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.