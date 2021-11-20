Administration takes steps to clear water from inundated habitations

The heavy rain and the resultant inundation of residential colonies kept the administration on its toes with alternative drainage routes dug up to let out the runoff from the lakes here.

Earlier, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy inspected the draining out of rainwater from heavily inundated housing colonies in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The heavy rain of Thursday and Friday led to overflowing of Kattiganapalli lake and Chinneri lake. In many areas, poor compliance with the underground drainage linkages led to sewage overflowing from the culverts. In parts of the town, sewage mixed with storm water gushed through the streets and into homes.

In Periyar Nagar, the run off from Kattiganapalli lake that had entered residential colonies was let out by digging trenches. The Collector monitored the work.

On Saturday, the inflow into KRP dam was 13,181 cusecs and the discharge was 14,715 cusecs. The discharge into the river was 14,538 cusecs, keeping in place the public advisory to keep away from venturing into Thenpennai river. The district received an average rainfall of 1.70mm on Friday.