Administration of precaution dose of vaccine to frontline workers in Salem to begin on Monday

SALEM

09 January 2022 16:44 IST

The Salem district administration will start administering the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers on Monday.

District Collector S. Karmegham will launch the vaccine administration at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

According to officials, persons who have completed nine months or 39 weeks after second dose will be eligible for the precaution dose. Health workers, frontline workers, and persons aged above 60 years with co-morbidities can take he vaccine dose. Over 50,000 persons were found eligible for the dose in Salem, the officials said.

Advertising

Advertising

During the mega vaccination camp on Saturday, 73,961 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the district. The officials said, as on Saturday, 25,43,573 persons aged above 15 years had taken the first dose and 16,19,871 persons had taken the second dose of vaccination in the district. Of the eligible population, 86% had taken the COVID-19 vaccination in the district, they said.