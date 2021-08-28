Administration fines, seals factory

The district administration on Friday fined and then sealed an industry in Annur on charges that the management violated COVID-19 safety protocol.

In a release, Collector G.S. Sameeran said the administration slapped ₹10,000 fine and then sealed Krishi Fabs, a two-wheeler spares manufacturing unit, after officials found violation of the protocol. This was because six of he 26 workers in the unit had tested positive for COVID-19.

The administration had also declared the area around the unit in Vellimadai village as a quarantined zone.

Mr. Sameeran said the administration appealed to all industries to follow the protocol like insisting that workers wear mask and ensuring physical distance. The managements should spray disinfectants on a regular basis and take steps to ensure that all their workers were vaccinated.

He further said that the managements should also ensure that workers’ quarters were properly cleaned and ventilated.

It had formed squads to check the protocol violation and if they found one, they would initiate action under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.