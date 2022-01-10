Administering of booster dose begins in districts

The administering of booster dose to frontline workers and persons aged above 60 years with comorbid conditions began in districts on Monday.

In Dharmapuri, Minister for Agriculture M.R.K. Panneerselvam launched the administration of COVID-19 vaccines to frontline workers at the Dharmapuri urban primary health centre. The Minister also reviewed COVID-19 preventive measures in the district. District Collector S. Divyadarshini and other senior officials were present.

In Salem, District Collector S. Karmegham launched the booster dose administration at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital along with DMK MLA R. Rajendran, Salem MP S.R. Parthibhan and senior doctors. Mr. Rajendran also took booster dose at the event. According to officials, 15,025 health workers, 18,192 frontline workers and 24,807 persons aged above 60 with comorbidities are eligible for booster dose in the district.

Those who have completed nine months or 39 weeks after second dose vaccination may take booster dose.

Salem Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj along with senior officials visited the booster dose administration camp at the Corporation main office.

In Namakkal, District Collector Shreya P. Singh launched the drive at the Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital.

The Collector said that 6,077 persons were eligible for booster dose in the district and 1,081 were persons aged above 60 with comorbidities.

Ms. Singh said the district has sufficient bed strength to treat COVID-19 cases. She added that the public must undergo tests, if they have any symptoms.

In Krishnagiri, District Collector V. Jayachandra Banu Reddy launched the vaccine drive at Bargur government hospital in the presence of Bargur MLA T. Madhiazhagan and senior officials.

In Erode, vaccine doses would be administered to over 9,000 frontline workers, 6,000 health workers and over 9,000 persons above 60 years in the coming days. It will be administered to them at the government hospitals in the district.