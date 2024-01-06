Adiyogi Rath Yatra flagged off

January 06, 2024 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Adiyogi Ratha Yatra, which commenced on January 5 at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on the occasion of Mahashivratri, was inaugurated by Perur Adheenam Santhalinga Marudachala Adikalar.

The Mahashivaratri festival is celebrated annually on a grand scale at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. On this auspicious occasion, the Adiyogi Ratha Yatra is organised by the Thenkailaya Bhakthi Peravai as an invitation to devotees for the Mahashivaratri festival..

The procession, accompanied by Kailaya Vathiyam and heartfelt renditions of Thirumurai Pannisai, will be embraced by those seeking Shiva’s grace. Isha Samskriti students sang Thevaram, and the Kailaya instrument was played. Four chariots, each bearing Adiyogi idols, are set to travel across Tamil Nadu, covering a distance of approximately 20,000 kilometres.

Devotees and the public in every district will extend a special welcome to Adiyogi by offering flowers, fruits, and aarti. Each chariot follows a different route, traversing all districts of Tamil Nadu before reaching the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri.

